Chelsea winger having medical in Spain ahead of move

Chelsea look set to be shifting one of the excess squad members very soon.

Brazilian winger Kenedy is set to join La Liga side Grenada on loan for the season, according to the reliable David Ornstein.

This will be the 24-year old’s 5th loan since joining Chelsea in 2015. He has a current contract up until 2022 with the club, but he is currently undertaking medical checks ahead of signing for Grenada for the season.

🚨 Chelsea winger Kenedy having medical with #Granada ahead of loan to La Liga club. 24yo’s 5th loan (Watford, Newcastle x2, Getafe) since joining in 2015. Under contract until 2022. More on possible #CFC exits by @liam_twomey @domfifield @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/nKYnl0d1Tr — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 7, 2020

It seems a very odd loan move, with such little time left on his Chelsea contract and the obvious factor that he will not be making it in London.

But it could also spell a sign of the times for lower clubs without funds due to the global pandemic. Most clubs are seeking loan deals only as a result.

This doesn’t really help Chelsea who are trying to shift some of their deadwood. But at the very least it should help to keep Kenedy’s value up.